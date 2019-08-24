AEW/Independent News: Josh Barnett responds to Jon Moxley's injury

Josh Barnett has a message for Jon Moxley

In the build-up to AEW: All Out, Jon Moxley has revealed that he has pulled out from the event due to a serious case of MRSA that has returned in his elbow.

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Josh Barnett, who is scheduled to face Moxley at GCW: Bloodsport 2, has a message for the latter ahead of their scheduled match.

What is GCW: Bloodsport?

Bloodsport is a professional wrestling event hosted by Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and the event consists of a special set of rules where every match must end via submission or technical knockout (much like the rules in mixed martial arts).

The first Bloodsport event took place on 5th April, 2018 and was dubbed as Matt Riddle's Bloodsport. The main event of the show featured Minoru Suzuki defeating Matt Riddle. Earlier this year, Josh Barnett hosted his first Bloodsport event featuring the likes of Minoru Suzuki, Frank Mir, Hideki Suzuki, Timothy Thatcher, Killer Kross, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Jonathan Gresham among others.

Jon Moxley's elbow injury

Prior to his highly awaited match against Kenny Omega at AEW: All out, Jon Moxley has pulled out from the event citing an elbow injury. Moxley, who is currently on the back of grueling G1 Climax 29, took to Twitter and revealed his serious case of MRSA in his elbow.

All Elite Wrestling eventually confirmed that Moxley would be replaced by Pac, as the latter is set to make his promotional debut against Kenny Omega at All Out.

Josh Barnett's message to Jon Moxley

With Josh Barnett partnering up with GCW once again, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion was initially scheduled to face Jon Moxley in the main event of Bloodsport 2. However, due to Moxley's unfortunate injury, it looks like The Death Rider has pulled out from the Bloodsport 2, as well.

In the aftermath to Moxley's injury, the reigning IWGP US Champion tweeted out stating that he is still willing to wrestle former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Josh Barnett regardless of the elbow injury.

Barnett responded to Moxley by asking him to heal up well, as the former UFC star hopes to face Mox at his best. Barnett further also confirmed that Bloodsport 2 is still a go and GCW might come up with a replacement for Moxley.

Bloodsport II is still a 100% go BTW. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) August 24, 2019