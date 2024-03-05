AEW legend to induct Paul Heyman into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame? Exploring the chances

WWE recently announced that Paul Heyman would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. This announcement by the Stamford-based promotion met with positive reactions from fans around the world. After all, Heyman deserves recognition for his contributions to professional wrestling.

However, along with positive sentiments, the Wiseman's induction has also led to doubts. On social media and in general, there are several discussions about who could induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame. While several candidates could do the same, a current AEW personality could be ideal for doing the honor.

The AEW personality in question is Jim Ross. Back in the day, the legendary Jim Ross and Paul Heyman formed one of the most dynamic commentary duos in professional wrestling. Given their chemistry and bond, it is almost certain Ross would deliver a great speech while inducting the Wiseman into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

However, the only obstacle that could prevent Ross from doing so is AEW not releasing him for the 2024 Hall of Fame event. Apart from that, since WWE has names like Roman Reigns and CM Punk available, one would wonder if the Stamford-based promotion would take the trouble of bringing Ross from AEW.

Wrestling veteran said Paul Heyman should be the only WWE Hall of Fame inductee this year

When one looks back at Paul Heyman's career in professional wrestling, it seems he has done more than one could imagine. From creating ECW to building the careers of several massive superstars, the Wiseman is undeniably one of the best in the business.

As per wrestling veteran Lance Storm, this is one reason why Paul Heyman must be the only inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame this year. In a post on Instagram Threads, Storm shared that he hoped the Stamford-based company realizes that Heyman must be the main event closing act at the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

"I hope WWE realizes that @paulheyman has to be the main event closing act at the HOF this year. No one is following that man’s speech, even more so in Philadelphia. Actually, better yet, make him the only inductee [sic] and just give him the whole hour," Lance Storm shared.

Whether something like this happens or not, just seeing Heyman being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be a massive moment for many people. It will be very interesting to observe who inducts the Wiseman into the elite club, and it will also be worth hearing what he has to say during his speech.

Do you think Jim Ross will induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024? Sound off!

