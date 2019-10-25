AEW/MMA News: The Inner Circle is coming to Bellator 231 to support Jake Hager

In support of their guy

At the recent AEW Dynamite episode where The Inner Circle was seen brawling with Cody Rhodes, MJF, Dustin Rhodes, and DDP. one person who was notably missing was Jake Hager. As some may know, Jake Hager is also signed with Bellator while he is in AEW. He was actually training for his upcoming fight on October 25 at Bellator 231 against Anthony Garrett.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi is now reporting that 3 members of the stable will be in attendance during the fight.

What is the Inner Circle?

The Inner Circle is the newest heel stable that was formed in the first week of AEW Dynamite. The leader is AEW Champion Chris Jericho who had enlisted the likes of Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz and Jake Hager. Jericho took the time to introduce them and put them all over as the dominant force in AEW.

With Jake Hager, Chris Jericho made it a point to kill his Jack Swagger gimmick, when the crowd started chanting "We The People", as well as talking up his current MMA fighter status. He said,

"Hey, calm down for one second. We The People sucked and it's dead and buried. It was a stupid idea from bad creative and all that's gone. Jake Hager is the most feared MMA fighter on the planet today and that's a shoot. That makes him the toughest man in AEW, that makes him the toughest man in the professional wrestling business, baby. He's not afraid to challenge any fighter, wrestler, boxer, MMA guy, former MMA guy, street bum, bare knuckle fighter, you name it, Hager is ready. Look at him, he's a giant."

Which members of The Inner Circle is coming to Bellator 231?

As reported above, it looks like Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz will be attending the event while Chris Jericho cannot attend for an undisclosed reason.

This is actually a very good move for Bellator and AEW. It profits both companies and gives them exposure on both networks. It's unfortunate that Jericho won't be there because if Hager wins, he would have been cutting a great promo on that MMA crowd. It should make for interesting TV whatever the result.

