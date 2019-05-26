AEW News: AEW Championship Design Revealed

Now that's a title

What's the story?

Bret Hart showed up AEW Double or Nothing to reveal the AEW Championship, after being introduced by Jack Whitehall.

In case you didn't know

AEW Double or Nothing promised to be something special. The night has seen thrills and spills. Before AEW Double or Nothing happened, Starrcast had several WWE Legends that appeared during the weekend.

Bret Hart was amongst many WWE Legends that appeared during the weekend which included the likes of DDP, Eric Bischoff, Sting, Jerry Lawler and many others.

The heart of the matter

Jack Whitehall announced Bret Hart who shockingly showed up at AEW Double or Nothing to present the new championship belt. He asked the winner of the Casino Battle Royale, Hangman Page to come out to be in the ring with him.

They were interrupted by MJF who insisted that Hangman Page was unable to accept the #1 cocontender shipor the title. He then decided to take potshots at everyone in the ring, including Bret Hart. MJF went as far to mock his recent fan attack at the recent WWE Hall of Fame.

Bret Hart shows up at Double or Nothing to unveil AEW world championship https://t.co/FCDtNK8zBS pic.twitter.com/0fPuNdXEfN — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) May 26, 2019

The crowd made their displeasure known by chanting **shole at MJF. MJF accepted their taunts and said that they came to see him. This infuriated Hangman Page tried to hit him but couldn't because of his injured leg. MJF was then attacked by Jungle Boy and Jimmy Havoc. Bret Hart then revealed the title to a jubilant crowd. Special thanks to Cageside Seats for the picture.

What's next?

In terms of design, the title is excellent. It looks like a big gold strap that is worthy of a WWE Legend like Bret Hart to present. It was a nice touch to add MJF, who is the ultimate heel in AEW. Lot of things to look forward in All Elite Wrestling.