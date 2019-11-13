AEW win-loss records will reset in January 2020

Does Jericho have to start from scratch?

When AEW announced that wins and losses would matter in the company, fans were both optimistic and concerned. Some felt that it would be risky considering that wrestling booking done around a rankings system could become problematic over time.

Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks seemed to answer that on Twitter when he said that the records would reset come January 2020.

This is an interesting turn of events as AEW have only had their Dynamite show since October and the first official AEW Rankings were only released as recently as last week. Cody Rhodes, in an interview with WrestleZone, compared the ranking system to College Football, saying:

"On Friday, before Full Gear, I think we're going to put up our first-ever Top 5s. And the Top 5 should become a weekly thing. And this isn't just broadcast, it's also social. Just like with College Football and the A people, you get your top 20. And sometimes, a guy who is 5 and 0 is not ranked in the top three because of the quality of wins, the softness of the schedule."

The College Football analogy makes sense. The idea is that AEW could be treating this like a season and that January 2020 could be the start of a new campaign. Nick Jackson's tweets give more credence to the idea.

Looking like Jan. — The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) November 12, 2019

It'll be interesting to see if AEW follows through on this plan or whether things change in the future. Everything will be revealed in the coming months.

