AEW News: AEW World Title match date and venue revealed

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
391   //    31 May 2019, 09:53 IST

The match is set!
The match is set!

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and spoke on a bunch of topics.

Jericho revealed that the AEW World Title will be contested between him and Adam Page at AEW All Out.

In case you didn't know...


All Elite Wrestling's first show, "Double Or Nothing", is now a part of history books. The PPV certainly managed to leave a lasting mark on the annals of pro-wrestling, and opened up a string of possibilities for the future of the business.

The show saw "Hangman" Adam Page win the Casino Battle Royale to bag a shot at the AEW World Title. The free-for-all was held on the "Buy In" pre-show. At the end of the night, Chris Jericho defeated longtime rival Kenny Omega and secured an opportunity to compete for the title. Jericho's celebration didn't last long though, as he was interrupted by Jon Moxley, who proceeded to hit him with Dirty Deeds.

Also read: 5 things we learned from Jon Moxley's AEW backstage promo


The heart of the matter

AEW's much-awaited show, All Out, will emanate from the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on August 31st, 2019. The show will be headlined by Chris Jericho and "Hangman" Adam Page, who will compete to become the first-ever All Elite Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion. Jericho revealed the same on the recent edition of Busted Open Radio.

Here's a look at the AEW World Title belt. The following video was posted by Cody Rhodes recently, and presents the title in all its glory.


What's next?

The battle between Jericho and Page at All Out will certainly be a clash of generations. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the end.

Who should become the first AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comment section!

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Cody Rhodes Chris Jericho
