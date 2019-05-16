AEW News: Legendary wrestler takes credit for AEW being on TNT

Chris Jericho took to Instagram and congratulated AEW on the TNT deal. He also said that the reason it happened was because of him being signed.

WarnerMedia officially announced that AEW TV would be premiering on Turner Network Television in the coming year as well as streaming their TV and PPV content on B/R Live. Here's what the official press release had to say about the type of show that AEW will be presenting.

All Elite Wrestling is a talent-forward, fan-first league whose inclusive approach to creating high-quality athletic wrestling competitions is already making waves with fans and attracting top-tier wrestlers," said Michael Quigley, executive VP- commercial operations, content strategy and monetization at TBS and TNT. "It is high-adrenaline, gripping entertainment and we can’t wait to bring it to fans everywhere with this game-changing new business".

Chris Jericho, took to Instagram to congratulate his new company. But he also wanted his fellow AEW wrestlers to thank him. Here's what he actually said.

Congratulations to All Elite Wrestling signing a television deal with TNT..That's Time Warner...That's Huge...But keep this in mind...Well, Kenny Omega, Cody and all the other suckups are swarming around Tony Khan and all the executives in New York City...I'm here in the Dungeon in Tampa...training for Double or Nothing.

I dont have time to put on a suit and tie Kenny and act like a hotshot with a bunch of TV executives...all I got to do is continue training so that I can beat your a** at Double or Nothing, and get that THANK YOU on behalf of All Elite Wrestling ..for getting that contract in the first place...Don't forget when Chris Jericho signed with AEW, TNT signed with AEW.

Chris Jericho's new arrogant heel persona is really suiting him. It'll be interesting how his character progresses going forward. Chris Jericho will be wrestling Kenny Omega at AEW Double or Nothing.