AEW News: All Elite Wrestling add Luchasaurus to their expanding roster

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
487   //    29 May 2019, 22:41 IST

Who that?
Who that?

What's the story?

AEW announced on their Twitter account that the latest addition to the AEW Roster is the very impressive Luchasaurus.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since AEW was announced back in January, there has been a new signing each month. One of the latest signings, and probably their biggest to date, was Jon Moxley. As many have seen by now, Jon Moxley jumped the barricade at AEW Double or Nothing and attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

He's not the only wrestler that AEW has signed on. The AEW Roster contains the likes of Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, Lucha Brothers, Britt Baker, Allie, Kylie Rae, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Jungle Boy, Jimmy Havoc, MJF, Sammy Guevara and Hangman Page.

The heart of the mattter

So, who is Luchasaurus? His real name is Austin Matelson. He was signed to a developmental deal back in 2012 under the name of Judas Devlin. He was released in 2014, due to a spinal injury. He has also wrestled for ROH and Lucha Underground. Interestingly enough, he was also a house guest on Big Brother in 2015.

In the Casino Battle Royale, Luchasaurus certainly made an impression as he was one of the final four men alongside MJF, Jimmy Havoc and Hangman Page. Before that, he probably had the best spot of the match by choke slamming Joey Janela over the top rope and onto a table on the outside.

What's next?

In terms of the talent, one thing is for certain. The AEW roster is diverse in every way. While most of the wrestlers are unknown, they have certainly made an impression. MJF probably stands out from the rest of the pack.

Luchasaurus could be the 'monster' of AEW with his imposing size and ability. It'll be interesting to see how he will be booked once AEW's TV show starts.



Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) The Young Bucks Chris Jericho Kenny Omega AEW Roster Being The Elite
