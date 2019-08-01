AEW News: Another match made official for first TNT episode

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 247 // 01 Aug 2019, 04:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW's poster for the DC show

What's the story?

AEW announced their second match for the first-ever TV episode that will take place on October 2 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C on TNT. The match will feature The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega taking on Chris Jericho and two mystery partners.

In case you didn't know...

AEW launched back on January 1 this year, and since its conception, the company has held three events on the way to All Out which will be taking place over Labor Day weekend in Chicago. The promotion is captained by multi-millionaire Tony Khan along with Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Youngs Bucks at the helm.

So far, AEW has been getting good reviews from the fans in social media due to their presentation and storytelling.

The heart of the matter

AEW sent out a tweet informing fans that another match had been announced for the first-ever episode AEW's TNT show.

🚨Just signed for #AEWDC🚨

The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs Chris Jericho and 2 Mystery Partners@AEWonTNT debuts LIVE Wednesday, October 2nd from the Nation’s capital Washington, DC @CapitalOneArena

Tix on sale THIS Friday, August 2nd - Noon ET / 9am PThttps://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/ZzRa11XD0i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 31, 2019

Chris Jericho seems very excited for the match as after the announcement, he went to the social media to tweet, "Now THIS is how you make a national television debut.....Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs Chris Jericho & 2 MYSTERY PARTNERS. And trust me...you’re not gonna believe who I’m planning on bringing in!"

Also Read: MJF reveals his reason behind signing with the company

What's Next?

AEW right now is gearing up for its next show, All Out which will take place on August 31 at the Sears Center Arena, Chicago. It's the same arena where its prequel, All In took place in 2018.

So far the matches announced for the event are Chris Jericho vs Hangman Page to determine the first-ever AEW Champion, Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley, The Dark Order vs Best Friends, and Joey Janela vs Darby Allin vs Jimmy Havoc in a Triple Threat match.

AEW has also announced Cody Rhodes vs Sammy Guevara for AEW's TV debut.