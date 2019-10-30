AEW News: Big stipulation added to AEW Championship match at Full Gear

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 213 // 30 Oct 2019, 06:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cody faces off against Chris Jericho for the AEW Championship

Cody and Chris Jericho will square off at Full Gear on November 9th with the All Elite Wrestling World Championship on the line. In order to ensure that there will be a winner at the end of the match, it was revealed earlier today that three judges will determine the outcome should things end in a time-limit draw.

Borrowing from MMA

While this will be the first time judges are used in AEW if an outcome goes to a draw, it won't be the first time it has been done in pro wrestling. Impact Wrestling did the same thing with its now defunct Grand Championship. In matches for the title, wrestlers competed in three three-minute rounds in which each wrestler either won or lost each round.

At the end of the match, judges awarded a winner by decision if there wasn't a pin, knockout or submission. In a press release sent out earlier on Tuesday, AEW announced that at Full Gear "in the event that there is no winner at the end of the 60-minute time limit, a panel of three esteemed judges must vote for a winner."

The press release also says that "in the event there is not a unanimous choice, the majority decision will be the winner. This will ensure that a draw will not be the outcome of this World Championship title match." You can read the entire release here.

Is the ending being telegraphed?

They wouldn't be making this announcement if the judges aren't going to come into play in some fashion. It might just be due to a recent Hell in a Cell match essentially being ended due to referee stoppage.

In this instance, judges - and not referees - will be relied upon for their rulings should Jericho and Cody go the full 60 minutes. It's strange that they are using judges because in both wrestling and MMA, draws have usually meant that the Champion retains the title.

Cody announced on Twitter that an agreement for the stipulation was reached on Tuesday and that they'd be signing a contract on this Wednesday's Dynamite.

This was verbally agreed upon yesterday



And tomorrow we put pen to paper on @AEWonTNT



Real lawyers, real contracts, really the biggest match I’ve ever had the privilege of competing in front of you fans https://t.co/W3DPX8u1Dz — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 29, 2019

Is this all some posturing before their big match on November 9th or will Cody and the GOAT be battling for an entire hour with judges ultimately deciding the winner? It would be a new facet added to a title feud and it appears that AEW is still trying out a lot of new things in their first year.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Don't miss out!