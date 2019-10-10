AEW News: Chris Jericho comments on how All Elite Wrestling has changed the wrestling industry

Chris Jericho, The Changer of (Wrestling) Worlds

When it comes to accolades and achievements in the wrestling industry, current AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has never been shy about discussing his. Now that the upstart new promotion he's helped form has beaten his old company, WWE, in a Wednesday night TV ratings match-up, he's happy to do it again.

"Yeah, we won the Wednesday Wars," Jericho told StillRealToUs during a sit-down interview at the New York Comic Con, "F*** that, we were second in the demo for the whole night, against every show."

According to Jericho, Dynamite's rating success "shows value." He continued,

"That's going to change a lot of opinions about people who might not have known who AEW was; from advertisers to fans, to the people in the industry."

But it's not just TV ratings, Jericho claims, that AEW - and, by proxy, himself - has influenced the current world of pro wrestling. By its very existence, wrestling has changed for the better.

"As soon as I signed with AEW," Jericho explained, "everyone in the business got a big raise. Guys are finally starting to get paid what they deserve. That goes back to when Chris Jericho signed that AEW contact. Everything changed."

Jericho, along with Jon Moxley (the former Dean Ambrose) and Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger), signing up with the company has been rumoured to have prompted a lot of interest from current WWE talent, many of whom may not be happy with their current situation.

WWE, in turn, has been attempting to sign talent who have soon-to-be expiring contract to extensions and new deals, while at the same time flat-out refusing the release requests of many others.

So, to an extent, he's right on that point. It remains to be seen if AEW is the impetus for any further change or if, you know, that's the extent of it. However, for many performers in WWE, things have improved on their end.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!