AEW News: Chris Jericho lauds Jake Hager and Jon Moxley, comments on CM Punk

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho recently sat down with Willie and Large for an episode of Barstool Breakfast. During the discussion, the AEW World Champion reflected on the company's stacked roster, how they are different from WWE, the possibility of signing of more high-profile talent, and several other topics.

Jericho also spoke highly of his former WWE colleagues, Jake Hager and Jon Moxley, who are now integral parts of AEW.

Jake Hager and Jon Moxley

Y2J credited Jake Hager for reinventing himself. In this interview, he also brought up Hager's undefeated MMA streak and stated that it adds to the former ECW Champion's legitimacy.

Swagger's gone, it's Jake Hager now. Plus, he's with me. I know what I need to do and what he needs to do to become the top star. We now have the opportunity to do that...

Chris Jericho was also vocal about Jon Moxley, adding that he had to leave WWE due to creative differences. The current AEW World Champion commented on how the contemporary pro-wrestling scenario changed since Moxley left WWE.

We got a guy called Jon Moxley, he was Dean Ambrose in the WWE. Was okay, he came over to AEW, he's now one of the top guys in the business. He's a psycho, he's fu****g excited and motivated.

AEW Roster

I don't think anybody else in the WWE is ever gonna get here.

Chris Jericho made the above remark when asked about All Elite Wrestling offering contracts to former WWE Superstars. He brought up how Vince McMahon and company renewed several contracts just to create a wall between the WWE performers and AEW.

The moment Chris Jericho signed with AEW, all the guys in WWE were given a raise, if they sign for five years. So no one's coming over anytime soon. You're not gonna have the 'rejects'.

Chris Jericho was also asked about the potential of signing CM Punk to the AEW roster. Although he approved of the fact that Punk's signing would make headlines around the world, Jericho added that it's not something AEW needs immediately.

We have got a whole roster of young guys and girls who came to us, other than going to WWE because they wanted to continue doing things their way. That doesn't mean they are arrogant. It means they have an idea for their character and in wrestling, the best characters are your personality turned up to the tenth degree.

So could we use CM Punk, yeah, but we have a pretty good roster.

