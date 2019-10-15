AEW News: Chris Jericho promises to bring the Painmaker to Dynamite this week

Jericho wants Darby Allin to meet the Painmaker.

Chris Jericho has hit every mark as the first-ever All Elite Wrestling Heavyweight Champion. In the two weeks that AEW Dynamite has been running, he's made the news each week by first debuting a new faction and then cutting one of the best promos of the year.

In the promo, he officially introduced the world to his faction, The Inner Circle.

Not one to stop while he's on top, Jericho has promised another news-making moment for this week's Dynamite. The AEW Champion promised on Instagram to bring his alter ego from New Japan Pro Wrestling, the Painmaker, to his title match with Darby Allin this week.

'The Most Innovative Man in the World'

Jericho is one of the most innovative Superstars in the history of professional wrestling. He broke out the list of 1,004 holds during a WCW feud with Dean Malenko. He also captured the hearts of the WWE Universe during his last run in the company with his gimmick of 'The List'.

As he moved on from WWE, Jericho has continued to reinvent himself in both NJPW and AEW. He debuted a new persona when he faced Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. The persona of the 'Painmaker' mainly involved Jericho painting his face which is something that he hadn't done before in WWE. Now that he will be making his first title defense, it appears that Jericho will be bringing back the Painmaker to torment his opponents.

Defending the title

When he does potentially bring back the Painmaker, it will be at the expense of Darby Allin. The fast-rising young star won his match with Jimmy Havoc last week and the winner became the first challenger to Jericho's title. It is a bit strange to have a title defense since Jericho is already slated to defend the title against Cody at Full Gear.

Allin is certainly someone who could be AEW Champion in the future, but it would be way too soon for Jericho to lose the title and for Allin to win the title. AEW needs its biggest stars to hold the title in its early stages. Someone like Jon Moxley or Cody would make more sense as the man to dethrone Jericho. One thing is certain for Allin on Wednesday - the pain is coming.

