AEW News: Chris Jericho responds to fan criticizing his faction's name

The Inner Circle

On the 2nd episode of AEW Dynamite, the name of Chris Jericho's heel stable was revealed to be "The Inner Circle". A fan took exception to the name on Twitter, to which Jericho responded by defending the faction's name.

"The Inner Circle" forms

Last week, All Elite Wrestling presented the debut edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The show went head to head with WWE NXT, and garnered an impressive number in terms of viewership. The show ended with a big 6-man tag team match that was being promoted for a while. It pitted AEW World Champion Jericho and his partners Santana and Ortiz, against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. A Judas Effect ended things with a victory for the heels, and what happened next was nothing short of shocking. A beatdown ensued, prompting Cody Rhodes to come out for the save, followed by Dustin Rhodes. Sammy Guevara came out too, and joined the heels. Finally, former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger made his AEW debut and joined the bad guys.

Jericho responds to criticism of the stable's name

This week on Dynamite, Jericho's heel stable got a name, and the group is now dubbed as "The Inner Circle". Soon after the name was revealed, Jim Ross urged the fans to check out the official website of Pro Wrestling Tees. The high traffic volume resulted in the website getting crashed. A fan noticed the name of Jericho's faction, and addressed the same in a tweet directed towards the AEW World Champion. He asked how could Jericho use this name, while mocking WWE and its creative team. Jericho responded to the fan, and cleared the air by stating that he isn't mocking anyone. Check out Jericho's response to the fan's tweet:

I didn’t mock anything. I merely shut down an outdated chant and brought the attention back to me and my crew.... https://t.co/fM8gto2zl3 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 10, 2019

