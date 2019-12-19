AEW News: Chris Jericho reveals he's helping newest heel group get over

Jericho doesn't mince words

If anyone watched the final 2019 edition of AEW Dynamite till the end, they must have seen Dark Order decimate SCU and The Elite. Much has been made of Dark Order as they re-established themselves as a cult group whose sole aim is to recruit jobbers and take over AEW.

During an interview with Keepin it 100, the company's leading star Chris Jericho explained that he has been helping the less established names (like Sammy Guevara) to get over. He said that when Gueverra W started out, he had a Panda headdress, which didn't do anything for his in-ring persona.

As per Jericho, after being in The Inner Circle, Mr. Money's Worth is now one of the hottest heels in the company. He said that he's also been helping Dark Order, especially Evil Uno. This is what he had to say:

"Dark Order is another group I worked with a lot, even from putting a shirt on Evil Uno. He went from looking like a wrestling fat guy to ...now, he looks weird...What is this guy all about? Just by putting a cool looking sleveless shirt on...little things like that...once again...no one has ever told these guys before."

Jericho also said he tells people what they need to hear instead of what they want to hear. Well, looks like AEW is reaping all the benefits of having a veteran like him in the locker room.