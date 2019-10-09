AEW News: Chris Jericho reveals why he didn't want to return to WWE and chose All Elite Wrestling instead

Chris Jericho is the first AEW World Champion

Chris Jericho was recently a guest on the Swings and Mrs show and during the interview, he was asked about what made him sign with All Elite Wrestling instead of going back to WWE which would have been the easy decision.

Chris Jericho explains why he didn't want to go back to WWE

During his appearance on Swings and Mrs, Jericho opened up about his reasons for not wanting to return to the WWE. Jericho said that if he went back, he knew that WWE would have wanted him to continue with 'the list of Jericho', which he felt was more of a nostalgia trip instead of where he was right now as a performer.

"(I went to) AEW over WWE because if I go back to WWE I know that they're going to want me to be the 'List' guy and it just doesn't feel right any more. That was a great moment in time, it was awesome, but to go back 2 years later I would feel once again falling into this nostalgia trip which I never want to do."

Jericho also added that the fact that AEW was a chance to make wrestling history was something that had appealed to him.

"The AEW trip was starting from scratch, uncharted waters, we had to get this off the ground - how do you do that? You could really make a difference in the history of wrestling."

Did you miss @AEWrestling World Champion @IamJericho on @SwingsandMrs yesterday? Check out the full podcast on @RDCSports where Jericho talks about why he made the move from @WWE to #AEW pic.twitter.com/03itjSiMWS — RADIO.COM (@Radiodotcom) October 8, 2019

Chris Jericho teams up with Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

Tonight's epsiode of AEW Dynamite sees Jericho teaming up with Sammy Guevara to face the team of Dustin Rhodes and 'Hangman' Adam Page. Rhodes will be looking to get some revenge after being laid out by Jericho and his cronies at the end of last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

