AEW News: Chris Jericho's Full Gear World Championship challenger revealed

David Cullen FOLLOW ANALYST News 320 // 06 Sep 2019, 06:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The first challenger revealed

Chris Jericho brought All Elite Wrestling's All Out event this weekend to a close by becoming the inaugural World Champion for the company, when he defeated Hangman Page. In the days since, there has already been much speculation on when Jericho's first World Title defense will be and who it will be with. Many thought it could be at AEW's debut on TNT this October and that it could be in a rematch with Hangman Page. However, this is not the case and Jericho's first AEW Championship contender has seemingly been revealed.

Cody To Challenge Jericho

While the speculation of who Chris Jericho would defend the AEW World Championship with and when it would be has been much talked about, it looks like it may be official. Sports Illustrated have announced that AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes will be Jericho's first challenger, and the match will be taking place at AEW's next Pay-Per-View event, Full gear, on 9 November. After Sports Illustrated announced on their Twitter account, the official Twitter account of All Elite Wrestling was quick with a response.

Breaking: Cody Rhodes will challenge Chris Jericho’s All Elite Wrestling’s world title at Full Gear, @JustinBarrasso reports https://t.co/jMpum5vhtb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 5, 2019

Will This Be A Huge Draw For AEW?

With the match set, AEW may have one of their biggest matches till date. Ever since leaving WWE in 2016, Cody has become one of the biggest Superstars in the world. Not only has he already risen to be one hell of a businessman, but he has also had more than a dozen excellent matches.

And of course, any match involving Chris Jericho will draw immediate interest from every kind of wrestling fans. With Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley already announced to clash at the event, Full Gear is already looking like it could be AEW's biggest draw yet.

🚨Match Announcement🚨#AEWFullGear

Saturday, November 9th - 7pm Local Start Time@RoFoArena - Baltimore, MD

AEW World Championship Match

CHRIS JERICHO defends his championship against CODY



Tickets on Sale Tomorrow at Noon ET / 9am PT - https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/W3TPjQv1kT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news.