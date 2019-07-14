AEW News: Chris Jericho's promo at Fight for the Fallen was totally unscripted

Laying the groundwork for All Out

What's the story?

According to Wrestling Inc, during the post-event scrum at AEW Fight for the Fallen, Chris Jericho revealed that his promo was totally unscripted for the first time in 20 years.

In case you didn't know...

After Hangman Page defeated Kip Sabian tonight via pinfall, he was attacked by a masked man. The masked man beat Hangman Page down and was revealed to be Chris Jericho. He hit Hangman Page with a Judas Effect and left him in a bloody mess.

Later in the night, Chris Jericho came to the ring and cut a promo on his upcoming match with Hangman Page. He put over Hangman as the best young talent in AEW and deserves all the praise he was getting. Chris Jericho again reiterated that AEW's success has been due to his signing and presence.

Hangman Page then attacked Chris Jericho which resulted in backstage personnel breaking up the brawl between the two.

The heart of the matter

During the backstage media scrum, Chris Jericho was asked by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about the WWE creative process as revealed on Jericho's interview with Jon Moxley. He just reiterated that was how Moxley felt like and that if you don't like where you work, you should go someplace else. This led to him revealing that his promo was completely unscripted for the first time in 20 years. He went on to say;

Tonight is the first time in 20 years that I've ever done a promo with no script, with no approval of what I say and really with no idea of what I'm going to say. I was just knowing that I have a point and some directions that I may or may not want to go... when Hangman got busted open that changed the entire design of the promo and it was very liberating.

He goes on to say that if wrestlers want creative freedom, they can get it in AEW.

What's next?

It suffices to say that the seeds for the match between Hangman Page and Chris Jericho have been laid. The two will compete for the AEW World Championship at AEW All Out on August 31, 2019.