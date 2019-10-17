AEW News: Chris Jericho's role in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot revealed

KKK is Jericho?

It was known for a while that Chris Jericho would have a role as a bad guy in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The film is now in theatres and Jericho took to Instagram to include a clip where he is revealed to be a Grand Wizard in the KKK. Director Kevin Smith and star Jason Mewes were guests on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite.

What is the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot about?

Director Kevin Smith created these characters back in 1994 when he directed Clerks. The film eventually greew into a full fledged universe known as the View Askewniverse which include films like Dogma, Clerks 2, Mallrats, Chasing Amy and Jay and Silent Bob Strikes Back.

According to IMDB, the plot reads as follows,

"Jay and Silent Bob return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of 'Bluntman and Chronic' movie from getting made"

The film will feature appearances from several Hollywood stars including Ben Affleck.

How did Chris Jericho get the role?

A couple months ago, in an interview with Collider, he said he received an offer for the role in an email. He explained further and said,

"It's a pretty cool role. I'm not supposed to say what it is, but when you see it..you're like woah, that's a little against type..It's a real evil a**hole."

In an Instagram post, Jericho revealed a clip from the film which revealed his role.

What's next?

It's unclear what is the next step for Chris Jericho. While it's rare to see Jericho in movies, it's quite obvious this is certainly a different avatar for him. While Jericho has played heels before, including his current run in AEW, he's never played an outright racist. If anything, this should be added to the many faces of Jericho that fans have been exposed to over the years.