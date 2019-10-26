AEW News: Chris Jericho says "All Elite Wrestling has no writers", reveals how show is booked

Chris Jericho has made a shock revelation!

Following Grado's exclusive revelation to Sportskeeda that he'd be embarking on a new adventure in the form of his Wrestling Daft podcast, the first episode with renowned actor Robert Florence has just dropped starring current AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

In a no-holds-barred rant, Le Champion revealed how NXT is "still the minor leagues" before revealing that AEW doesn't have writers!

We are flying in uncharted waters here. None of us have ever done this before. I don't know how to start a wrestling company. We are doing the best we can and we literally have no writers, we literally have nobody shot there was no writers, nothing.

Grado would then ask what the creative process was in terms of booking the show.

I book all my own stuff. Not by myself, I'm in there with Tony, and Cody and I have sat down together.

Grado then jokingly asked, "Who is the champion?" before Le Champion revealed that he was not responsible for the decision to make him the inaugural AEW World Champion.

That's not me, I didn't book that.

Jericho would then say he believed the Young Bucks booked much of the rest of the show, before confirming that Kenny Omega was really involved in the booking of the women's division!

Kenny [Omega] is really involved with the women. He's really focused on the women's stuff.

Wrestling companies always have bookers, even when you go back to the '80s - Dusty Rhodes was a booker, Flair was a booker, Bill Watts was a booker, Vince and Pat were bookers.

We don't have writers for promos saying, "Here, read this." That doesn't exist. You have to have somebody that's putting together matches and ideas of where you want things to go.

