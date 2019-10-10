AEW News: Chris Jericho takes a dig at NXT

Chris Jericho at the AEW announcement press conference

If All Elite Wrestling and WWE really are at war on Wednesday nights, the upstart promotion started by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks certainly earned a decisive victory last Wednesday night. And while AEW World Champion Chris Jericho may not feel like there's a war going on, if he did, he certainly doesn't think much of his enemy.

*starts playing "Enemy" by Fozzy*

Speaking to our good friends at StillRealToUs.com at the New York Comic-Con, the Fozzy frontman and first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion did not mince words.

"We're not at war with anybody," he said, "We didn't start a war. We didn't counterprogram. We just did our thing." In fact, it would appear that Jericho's feeling on AEW's rating success goes far beyond just defeating NXT this past Wednesday.

"Yeah, we won the Wednesday Wars," he sarcastically quipped, "F*** that, we were second in the demo for the whole night, against every show," noting that the only program at the time to get higher ratings was the Major League Baseball Wild Card game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Oakland Athletics.

Other than that, we beat everybody. Who cares about NXT? We're talking No. 2 in the entire business.

Well, I'm sure there's no way that's going to get misconstrued and misinterpreted online.

Jericho will get his next chance to see if AEW's winning streak will continue, as AEW Dynamite airs live once again on the TNT network. Darby Allin will take on Jimmy Havok, with the winner earning a shot at Jericho's AEW Championship.

Speaking of Jericho, he'll be teaming with Sammy Guevara to face Dustin Rhodes and Hangman Adam Page in tag team action. Continuing that theme, The Young Bucks will face off against Private Party to see who advances in the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament. It all goes down at 8pm ET on TNT.

