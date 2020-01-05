AEW News: Chris Jericho takes a shot at WWE

Chris Jericho has the ability to change and adapt with the times in professional wrestling. Look at the various iterations of his persona. Y2J, The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla, The Painmaker - "The List" goes on. That said, Chris Jericho didn't want to recycle gimmicks and be like DX in 2019.

In his interview with Sports Illustrated, Chris Jericho commented that he didn't like to recycle his past catchphrases and gimmicks. He said:

"I have a great list of hits, but a lot of those will never be played again because I’m too busy concentrating on new hits and performing at the highest level. It’s hard to leave all the old gimmicks and catchphrases, and take a chance, but if you don’t do that, it’s like DX coming to the ring in 2019 and yelling ‘Suck it!’ It looks like a relic from the past, and I never wanted to be that.”

Chris Jericho also said that if he was still in WWE, he would still have to do The List and say ‘Raw is Jericho.' Essentially, it would feel really old. He said:

“If I was still in the WWE, I would still have to be doing ‘The List’ and it would feel so old. I love all the great stuff I did in the past, but to go out there and say ‘Raw is Jericho’ or ‘I’m the Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla’ would really feel like a rock and roll band that tours that never puts on a new record and tours every summer. I always appreciate when bands play new songs, because I’ve been playing new songs, too. Otherwise, for me, there’s no reason to continue on."

Chris Jericho has always been able to change and be creative. While technically, the Lexicon of Le Champion is 'recycled' from The List, Chris Jericho isn't using it every week. The greater point that Jericho is trying to make is to constantly adapt and do something fresh and not seem old.