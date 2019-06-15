AEW News: Chris Jericho takes credit for ALL OUT selling out in record time

Chris Jericho

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling superstar Chris Jericho recently took to social media and took credits for All Out selling out in record time of 15 minutes.

As expected, Jericho also asked AEW fans to thank him because of the success of the promotion's debut pay-per-view Double or Nothing.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling's debut show Double or Nothing created an absolute buzz among Pro Wrestling fans, as the show sold out in minutes and also delivered to the highest level. The show was main-evented by Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, as the former came out victorious after a hard-fought win over the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Following the conclusion to the main event, Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose made his shocking debut for the promotion, as the former WWE Champion attacked both Jericho and Omega to conclude the show.

The heart of the matter

All Elite Wrestling once again made history last night when the promotion once again sold out the Sears Centre Arena in a record time of 15 minutes. After achieving another monumental feat, AEW star Chris Jericho took to Instagram and posted a clip of him taking credits for this grand achievement, in classic Chris Jericho fashion.

As usual, Jericho stated in his promo that AEW fans should be thankful to him because if it wasn't for him then the promotion wouldn't even exist in the first place. The former WWE Champion further claimed that he wants fans to thank him for All Out along with a thank you for Double or Nothing, as well.

Check out Jericho's promo below:

What's next?

Chris Jericho will be challenging Hangman Page at All Out for the inaugural All Elite Wrestling World Championship. AEW is all set to crown their first ever champion come 31st August 2019.