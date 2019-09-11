AEW News: Chris Jericho takes credit for recruiting Jon Moxley to AEW

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 114 // 11 Sep 2019, 05:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jericho can add recruiter to the list of hats he wears.

Chris Jericho is a man of many talents. He's a multi-time Champion, a metal star, a podcast host, and one of the greatest minds in all of pro-wrestling. According to a recent interview with Mature Audiences Mayhem, Jericho claimed that he recruited Jon Moxley to All Elite Wrestling. WrestlingInc.com carried transcripts of Jericho's interview.

"If not for Chris Jericho being involved, maybe we don't get the deal with TNT. We don't get Jon Moxley, who I recruited, or Sammy Guevara, Dean Malenko, a couple of guys you haven't even seen yet."

A deserved pat on his own back

Jericho isn't one to shy away from taking credit for things lately. It's usually in character, but the fact still remains that he has helped many stars get over throughout his illustrious career. His star power is a big reason why some might join AEW or tune into its upcoming show. Since he's been on the job for nearly 30 years, the Ayatollah of Rock 'N Rolla decided to applaud himself for competing at a high level for three decades.

"I think that, maybe [I'm] not the greatest of all-time, but the best longevity at staying at the top level in all of these different eras and influencing quite a few of them, I don't know if there are too many people who have done that as much as I have."

The fact that he still acknowledges that he might not be the greatest of all time is refreshing to hear since he's more than deserving to be considered the GOAT. Pro athletes are always trying to prop up their egos and prove that they are the best. Just watch an NFL game any Sunday, especially after someone scores or makes a big play. Is it really humble to celebrate a tackle on a play? Or just follow some athletes on Twitter to see how humble they are.

Jericho's role in AEW

All Elite Wrestling has amassed a talented roster and not many of its wrestlers can boast being as big a star as Jericho. The legend claimed that he was "AEW" after defeating Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing. After winning the AEW World Championship at All Out, he just might be right about that. And after over 30 years of proving it, it isn't egotistical for him to say that.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Don't miss out!