AEW News: Chris Jericho to defend his World Championship next week prior to Full Gear

Chris Jericho is the current AEW World Champion

As seen on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defeated arch-rival Jimmy Havoc in a hard-fought match in order to become the new No.1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Allin will now face Chris Jericho next week.

Darby Allin in AEW

On April 12, 2019, Darby Allin signed with All Elite Wrestling just after a week after he had departed from WWN. At AEW: Fyter Fest, Allin made his in-ring debut for the promotion and wrestled Cody Rhodes to a time limit draw.

At Fight for the Fallen, Allin teamed up with Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela and lost a six-man tag team match to the trio of MJF, Shawn Spears, and Sammy Guevara. At AEW: All Out, Allin lost a brutal Triple Threat Match to Havoc and Janela in a match dubbed as the "Cracker Barrel Clash".

Darby Allin to challenge Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite seemed like a night full of upsets as the show started off with The Private Party defeating and eliminating The Young Bucks from the AEW Tag Tournament.

In the first singles match of the night, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc tore the house down much as they did at All Out, only this time 'The Bad Boy' Joey Janela was not in the mix. The two men exchanged some solid spots throughout the match with Havoc hitting a Tiger Driver 98. But it was Allin who hit a flipping stunner, followed by coffin drop from the top rope to pick up a vital win.

With this win, Allin is now set to challenge Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship next week on Dynamite, prior to the latter's title defense against Cody Rhodes at Full Gear. However, a win for Allin next week will lead to a rematch between him and Cody on the 9th of November.