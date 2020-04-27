Chris Jericho

WWE veteran Lance Storm was recently furloughed by the company, mere months after he was hired as a backstage producer. The move was made as part of WWE's budget cuts that stemmed from the coronavirus crisis. Storm recently posted a tweet, hinting that he has been training rigorously, and by the time the quarantine comes to an end, he will be in the best shape of his life.

A fan responded to the tweet and asked whether is it true that All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho wants his retirement match to be against Storm. The former Intercontinental Champion said that Jericho has talked about it with him. Check out the tweets below:

I don’t remember the last time I trained this hard and this consistently. By the time this quarantine is over I’m going to be in the best shape I’ve been in in close to a decade. Training keeps me sane. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 26, 2020

We’ve both talked about doing that https://t.co/sKTotIsIsr — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 26, 2020

Both Jericho and Storm were employed by ECW, back in the 90s, at different times. Both Superstars went on to have careers in WCW, with Jericho emerging as one of the most charismatic stars in the promotion. Jericho jumped ship to WWE in 1999, and made a thunderous debut in which he interrupted The Rock on an episode of WWE RAW. Around 2 years later, Storm made his way to WWE after WCW was bought off by Vince McMahon.

Jericho and Storm have both squared off on various occasions, and the latter's last WWE match was against Jericho in 2005. The two stars faced each other at ECW One Night Stand 2005, with Storm picking up the victory. He resigned from WWE soon after, to open his own wrestling school.

Jericho is widely regarded as one of the greatest entertainers this business has ever seen. Soon after making his way to WWE, he turned into a major star and went on to defeat The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on one night to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. He then defended the title in the main event of WrestleMania 18, in a losing effort against Triple H. Jericho has been a part of several marquee matches throughout his WWE career. He signed a contract with AEW in early 2019, and deemed it as the best deal of his life.

Months later, Jericho defeated his arch-rival Kenny Omega in the main event of AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing. He bagged an opportunity at the AEW World title as a result, and went on to defeat Hangman Page to become the first AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Jericho had an incredible run with the title, before losing it to Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution. He went on to feud with the newest AEW recruit, Matt Hardy.

Jericho and Storm have had tons of history together, and it makes lots of sense for Jericho to talk with him about having his last match. Currently, Jericho seems to have a lot left in the tank, and it hasn't even been a year since he wrestled his first AEW match. It would be a while before he decides to hang up his boots. Whenever he does, it would be interesting to see whether he chooses Storm as his last opponent, or someone else.