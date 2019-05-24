AEW News: CM Punk responds to Double Or Nothing travel rumor

CM Punk

What's the story?

A fan recently posted a tweet, highlighting CM Punk's Instagram story of him travelling to a "dry and mountainous" place. Punk put all speculations to rest by responding that he was travelling to Palm Springs.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since CM Punk made his long-awaited return to pro-wrestling last month, fans have been speculating on him possibly signing with All Elite Wrestling, down the road. Recently, it was revealed that Punk will be taking on announcing duties for Cage Fury Fighting Championships' CFFC 75, that would be taking place on the same date as AEW's first show, "Double Or Nothing".

Punk later went on to reveal his current goal in MMA, and it had nothing to do with fighting inside the ring.

The heart of the matter

CM Punk recently posted a story on his Instagram handle of him traveling via plane to a place that bears resemblance to Nevada, where All Elite Wrestling is about to have its first show.

A fan took to Twitter to point this out and tagged Punk in the tweet.

So is no one going to mention the fact that @CMPunk has an instagram story up that shows he is flying to somewhere dry and mountainous?

Punk caught hold of the tweet and immediately clarified that he was actually traveling to Palm Springs.

Palm Springs. — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) May 23, 2019

What's next?

It seems like fans' obsession with wanting to see Punk in AEW knows no bounds. It's almost a lock that the former WWE Champion will not be a part of Double Or Nothing, but stranger things have happened in professional wrestling in the past.

Double Or Nothing will emanate from the MGM Grand on May 25th.

Would you like to see Punk in AEW someday?