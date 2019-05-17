×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Hall of Famer guarantees CM Punk will debut in AEW

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
893   //    17 May 2019, 09:45 IST

CM Punk
CM Punk

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman recently talked about a wide variety of wrestling topics on the latest edition of his X-Pac 12360 podcast.

Pac guaranteed that CM Punk will make his debut in All Elite Wrestling when the promotion starts airing TV shows.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk recently took the wrestling world by storm when he made an appearance at an indie event and interrupted a match. Punk wore a mask and a ninja suit and left the spot immediately after the interference.

Ever since then, wrestling fans and personalities are speculating on Punk's possible return to the squared circle. Punk left WWE on the road to WrestleMania 30, with the Royal Rumble match being his final appearance for the company. He later bashed WWE on Colt Cabana's podcast, which led to a lawsuit filed against the two of them.

Thankfully, Punk and Cabana came out unscathed. He went on to compete in UFC, but lost both of his fights. In a recent interview, Punk revealed his current goal in regards to MMA.

Also read: Former WWE Superstar opens up on not talking with CM Punk anymore

The heart of the matter

While talking on his podcast, Sean Waltman seemed pretty sure that Punk would return to professional wrestling very soon. He guaranteed that the former WWE Champion will make his debut in All Elite Wrestling, once the company starts putting out weekly shows. Head over to the 1:21:00 mark to hear Waltman's comments regarding Punk's possible return.

Conrad, mark my words, CM Punk is gonna show up. Before it's all said and done and I guaran-f***ing-tee it. Somewhere, maybe not right away, but when they get the TV going... come on! He ain't gonna sit on the f***ing sidelines.
Advertisement

What's next?

There hasn't been an update from CM Punk on whether he plans to return to active competition. Hopefully, Waltman's words come true and we get to see Punk make his way to AEW.

Would you like to see Punk in AEW?

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) CM Punk X-Pac
Advertisement
Will CM Punk appear at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW Rumours: AEW President Tony Khan reportedly had CM Punk as his first pick signing
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Former WWE Superstar comments on CM Punk potentially joining AEW
RELATED STORY
5 opponents for CM Punk if he goes to AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: WWE Hall of Famer signs 'most lucrative commentary contract ever' with AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer promises that CM Punk will return and sign with AEW
RELATED STORY
4 Former WWE Superstars who have been approached by AEW
RELATED STORY
3 Ways rehiring CM Punk can help the WWE, and 3 ways it could hurt them
RELATED STORY
5 former WWE Superstars who could make a surprise appearance at AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
Will Sasha Banks Sign with AEW?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us