AEW News: Hall of Famer guarantees CM Punk will debut in AEW

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 893 // 17 May 2019, 09:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman recently talked about a wide variety of wrestling topics on the latest edition of his X-Pac 12360 podcast.

Pac guaranteed that CM Punk will make his debut in All Elite Wrestling when the promotion starts airing TV shows.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk recently took the wrestling world by storm when he made an appearance at an indie event and interrupted a match. Punk wore a mask and a ninja suit and left the spot immediately after the interference.

Ever since then, wrestling fans and personalities are speculating on Punk's possible return to the squared circle. Punk left WWE on the road to WrestleMania 30, with the Royal Rumble match being his final appearance for the company. He later bashed WWE on Colt Cabana's podcast, which led to a lawsuit filed against the two of them.

Thankfully, Punk and Cabana came out unscathed. He went on to compete in UFC, but lost both of his fights. In a recent interview, Punk revealed his current goal in regards to MMA.

Also read: Former WWE Superstar opens up on not talking with CM Punk anymore

The heart of the matter

While talking on his podcast, Sean Waltman seemed pretty sure that Punk would return to professional wrestling very soon. He guaranteed that the former WWE Champion will make his debut in All Elite Wrestling, once the company starts putting out weekly shows. Head over to the 1:21:00 mark to hear Waltman's comments regarding Punk's possible return.

Conrad, mark my words, CM Punk is gonna show up. Before it's all said and done and I guaran-f***ing-tee it. Somewhere, maybe not right away, but when they get the TV going... come on! He ain't gonna sit on the f***ing sidelines.

Advertisement

What's next?

There hasn't been an update from CM Punk on whether he plans to return to active competition. Hopefully, Waltman's words come true and we get to see Punk make his way to AEW.

Would you like to see Punk in AEW?