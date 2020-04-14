AEW News - Cody calls WWE Superstar "the most underrated guy on the planet"

All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody recently took to Twitter and heaped praise on WWE Superstar Cesaro. A fan reminded Cody of the Moonsault that he hit on The Real Americans (Cesaro and Jack Swagger) in a Steel Cage match at Madison Square Garden, during his WWE stint.

Cody dubbed it as a good match and added that Cesaro is "the most underrated guy on the planet". Cody showered more praise on Cesaro and said that he can do anything, and compared him to wrestling legend Nikita Koloff. Check out the tweet below:

Good match. Claudio is the most underrated guy on the planet(and he’s still highly rated!). Dude can do anything. Like a PWG Nikita Koloff. https://t.co/tuQtcWtoRF — Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 14, 2020

Cesaro, currently on SmackDown, has yet to get a taste of the World title. Back when Cody was in WWE, Cesaro wrestled alongside current AEW villain Jake Hager.

The partnership came to an end at WrestleMania 30, on the same night that Cesaro won the first-ever Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Recently, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch stated that Cesaro needs a run with the World title.

Following his WrestleMania 30 win, Cesaro aligned with Paul Heyman, but the push didn't last long. He later formed a tag team named "The Bar" with Sheamus.

Currently, Cesaro is a part of a heelish trio that also consists of Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura.