WWE News - Becky Lynch wants to see 7-time Champion win the World title

The Man asked WWE fans to create a hashtag demanding a World title run for him.

Becky Lynch agreed that he is one of the best in WWE.

Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently appeared on a live-stream hosted by Kayla Braxton on the official Instagram handle of WWE. The Man and Kayla talked about how Europe has taken over WWE.

Lynch herself is an Irish wrestler, while current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is from Scotland. The duo further discussed Scottish wrestler Nikki Cross becoming the Women's Tag Team Champion at WrestleMania 36 along with Alexa Bliss.

Lynch stated that the WWE Universe needs Cesaro up there, to which Braxton fully agreed, dubbing him as one of the best. Lynch then asked the WWE Universe to create and spread the hashtag, #CesaroForChamp. The clip was shared by WWE Superstar Natalya, who was in agreement with Becky. Check out the video below:

Cesaro is regarded as one of the most underrated Superstars from WWE's current crop. He dangled in the mid-card for a while during his early years on the main roster, but impressed the WWE Universe with his wrestling style and his popular move, "Cesaro Swing".

WWE finally decided to push Cesaro and he won the 2014 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal by last eliminating Big Show at WrestleMania 30.

Cesaro split with former manager Zeb Colter on the night after WrestleMania and aligned with Paul Heyman. This run didn't go as expected and Cesaro's push was halted soon after. He gained steam again when he was paired with Sheamus after his move to WWE RAW during the 2016 WWE Draft.

The two eventually formed a tag team named "The Bar". Cesaro and Sheamus won the RAW Tag Team titles on four different occasions and also held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on one occasion.

Last year, Sheamus suffered an injury during an episode of SmackDown in a match with The New Day. Cesaro moved to WWE RAW in the 2019 Draft and thus The Bar's run came to an end.

Advertisement

Cesaro is currently on WWE SmackDown. He recently teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn and the trio feuded with the newly-formed team of Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan.

This culminated in Bryan taking on Zayn at WrestleMania 36 with the Intercontinental title on the line. On the other hand, Cesaro registered a victory against Gulak on the kickoff show at The Show of Shows. Cesaro is currently 39-years-old, and his fans would want nothing but to see him have at least a short-lived run with the top title before he calls it quits.