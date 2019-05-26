AEW News: Cody mocks Triple H and WWE during his Double or Nothing entrance (Video)

This was awesome!

What's the story?

Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes stole the freaking show! The bloody affair was the first match of the night that had some in-ring psychology and it enhanced the highly emotional contest.

While the match was exceptional, Cody's entrance managed to grab all the headlines as well. The American Nightmare's entrance had a Triple H-inspired setup, with a throne stationed near the stage. He would go on to destroy the throne with a sledgehammer.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling officially began their journey towards revolutionising pro wrestling with its first-ever show, Double or Nothing. While the in-ring action was always expected to be one of the biggest selling factors for the upstart promotion, the production value was excellent.

Most of the matches followed the run-of-the-mill indie formula. The matches were fast-paced littered with high-impact spots.

Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes aka Goldust followed the more traditional approach as there was an underlying story that carried the match. It had everything - interferences, near falls, a raucous crowd and blood, lots of blood.

Dustin Rhodes suffered a nasty cut after he was sent face first into an exposed turnbuckle. The blood was reminiscent of Eddie Guerrero's match against JBL from back in the day. Yes, it was that gruesome.

Nonetheless, after countless kick outs, Cody managed to get the three-count over his veteran brother.

The heart of the matter

Cody's entrance began with the throne being shown on the ramp. He walked past it before Brandi handed him Triple H's favourite weapon, the sledgehammer.

Cody then went on to destroy the throne, which is obviously a symbolic message to the WWE and Triple H.

Cody Rhodes sends the ultimate message to Triple H 👀



(Watch now on @brlive)pic.twitter.com/cm7vISygnE — Bleacher Report WWE (@BR_WWE) May 26, 2019

A declaration of war. Cody just hit the iron cross throne representing the fed and Triple H with a sledgehammer. We are indy wrestling and we are here to stay, WWE.



Its #DoubleorNothing.

...And its your move. pic.twitter.com/aIOjOp4ugI — Ruby🌸 @ #DoubleorNothing (@ARedSapphire) May 26, 2019

That was epic!

What's next?

Cody and Dustin shared a tearjerking moment after the match. Cody asked his brother to reform their tag team for a match against The Young Bucks at the next AEW show, Fight of the Fallen.