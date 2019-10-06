AEW News: Cody Rhodes announces new weekly All Elite Wrestling programming

AEW Dark will feature the matches you didn't see from Dynamite

Following on from their hugely successful debut on TNT, AEW will have another weekly show to join Dynamite, and it's starting this week!

All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody Rhodes announced via Twitter that Tony Schiavone will host AEW DARK on YouTube, where the dark matches from Dynamite will be streamed for everyone to see!

Explosive Dynamite!

All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite well and truly left its mark with an explosive debut, as 1.4 million viewers tuned in to the premiere on TNT - with the show ranking high amongst its key demographic of 18-49, bagging a 0.68 rating with 878,000 views and ranking #2 overall.

WWE even released a statement congratulating AEW on Dynamite's debut:

"Congratulations to AEW on a successful premiere. The real winners of last night’s head-to-head telecasts of NXT on USA Network and AEW on TNT are the fans, who can expect Wednesday nights to be a competitive and wild ride as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint."

Meanwhile...

I had the pleasure of chatting with Cody Rhodes on the eve of Dynamite, where I asked the EVP all about Kenny Omega's comments with regards to the 'Wednesday Night Wars' - to which Rhodes stated that he had "nothing but good things to say" about NXT.

You'll never hear me disparage NXT. There’s a locker room full of my friends over there.

If you do the Performance Center tour, you'll pass in front of my dad’s boots.

I have nothing but good things to say about the developmental brand, and the success they’ve had, and their continued success

We also spoke with Alicia Atout, who has appeared as a backstage interviewer and on-air talent at Double or Nothing, about her potential role with the company going forward and her interactions with Cody Rhodes.

You can read all about that here or simply watch the video below.

