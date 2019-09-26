AEW News: Cody Rhodes disputes CM Punk's claim; says genuine efforts were made to sign him

Cody Rhodes calls out CM Punk

Cody and Brandi Rhodes were guests on Collider Live to promote the upcoming television debut of AEW Dynamite. During their sit-down interview, Kristian Harloff asked about the status of CM Punk and whether it was a possibility of him showing up in AEW.

Cody Rhodes replied that it was "50-50" and complimented CM Punk. At the same time, he also disputed claims of the way they tried to sign him.

What did CM Punk say about how AEW tried to sign him?

In an interview with ESPN, CM Punk claimed that he actually received an offer from them but that their approach was poor.

"I always think if somebody wants to do business with me, they can come talk to me. Texting offers isn't really a way to do good business, at least."

While CM Punk has not talked about it since then, Cody Rhodes has now disputed these claims.

How did Cody Rhodes respond to CM Punk's claim?

As mentioned earlier, Cody Rhodes was asked by Collider Live whether CM Punk would ever appear in AEW. Here's what Cody Rhodes said.

"50-50... I really like Phil. And he was really nice to me when I was in OVW. He was a locker room leader, and then he had such a successful run in WWE and I never really had an adversarial relationship with him. I know he doesn't like it when we discuss him. I think I explained it to him once. A lot of people ask us about him. I don't want to say 'no comment."

Cody Rhodes praised CM Punk's body of work and said that he may not want to be in professional wrestling again. He further commented on CM Punk's claim about texting him an offer.

"He did ... kind of... make us look like dumba**es, saying we sent him a text message offer, I'm sure, we texted him but we also called him. Someone else also met you in a coffee shop. We made genuine efforts, but in this case, 2019, it's been some time away from the ring. We have to focus on who really wants to be on board."'

Cody Rhodes said he hasn't spoken to CM Punk after that. He did say that the door was always open if he ever wanted to come back to professional wrestling. He also said that fans have never given up on Punk.

What's next?

The more fans talk about CM Punk, he becomes an even bigger legend. While Cody Rhodes has disputed CM Punk's claim, he still continues to praise him for his body of work and that if he ever wanted to come back, he could. With that aside, it should be interesting to see how AEW Dynamite shapes up when they debut on October 2 on TNT.