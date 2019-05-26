AEW News: Cody Rhodes reveals the real meaning behind his entrance at Double or Nothing

At Double or Nothing, AEW showcased for the first time that they can really compete against WWE.

Cody Rhodes, in his entrance, took a shot, seemingly, at Triple H, but now Cody has revealed what he really meant with his entrance.

Cody faced off against his brother, Dustin, at the Double or Nothing PPV, where he prevailed over a bloody Dustin.

Before the match, there was a throne at the ramp, and after walking down the ramp, he was handed a sledgehammer - which is Triple H's favourite weapon - by his wife Brandi, and he went on to destroy the throne.

Following Double or Nothing, Cody explained what he really meant by destroying the throne, which was similar to the one Triple H used at WrestleMania 30 for his entrance.

"I had a literal dream about this type of entrance. I loved when Triple H came out at WrestleMania 30, it was kind of like Shao Khan, and really cool. The throne kind of symbolised his ranking. And, man, I want to play ball. I know we don't say competition, but, it stands for itself. I also want people to know, this role - this executive vice president role - which I love, and excited about... but I want to be a wrestler first. Tony Khan sat in Gorilla (position) and timed the show.

"That takes years... Gerald Brisco was the only guy who could do it for a long time. Tony did it on his first try. So, they don't really need us in those executive roles. We were able to go out there and be wrestlers.

"That more than anything - not so much a shot at Triple H; more a shot at "I'm not ready to dive into that role". I want to be a wrestler first and foremost. I'm not done. I know that people think that Kenny (Omega) is the best and Chris (Jericho) is the best and now Jon Moxley is the best. I'm always going to be wondering "can I be (the best)"?

AEW's next PPV is Fyter Fest, which will be held on June 29, 2019.