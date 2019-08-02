×
AEW News: Cody Rhodes reveals why he took a shot at Triple H at Double or Nothing

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
694   //    02 Aug 2019, 18:20 IST

Break It Down!
Break It Down!

What's the story?

On 106.7 The Fan, Cody Rhodes was interviewed by Chad Dukes on the impending AEW television debut. Cody Rhodes also revealed why he took a shot at Triple H when he broke a replica of his throne at Double or Nothing.

Cody Rhodes says that he was Triple H's biggest fan and was hurt when he wasn't pushed by him. Thus, he says it was a personal decision and the throne-breaker segment doesn't reflect on AEW.

In case you didn't know...

AEW has never been shy at taking sly shots at their competitors. Whether it's Triple H, Vince McMahon or the creative decisions of their direct competition, AEW never seems to miss a chance to do so.

Also Read: AEW takes a not-so-subtle shot at Vince McMahon 

At AEW Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes made a bold statement by smashing a replica of Triple H's throne. It was purposeful and symbolic as Brandi Rhodes could be heard shouting, 'break it down.'

The heart of the matter...

Chad Dukes asked Cody Rhodes about why he decided to smash the throne and what was the process that went into that. Cody Rhodes responded and said that the decision was his alone and it was something that was on his mind for a very long time. According to Cody, the shot was personal and doesn't reflect on AEW. He explained further and said,

Plain and simple, I was a huge fan of Triple H. I learned a great deal from Triple H, a great deal. I probably wrestled him in the Capital One Arena. But when push came to shove and I thought I was better than 99 percent of the people he was putting ahead of me, he didn't see that.
So in that moment, there is no greater revenge in the world than success. So I knew I was walking out to a sold-out crowd, wrestling a 50-year-old man in a match that people, at one point, deemed unworthy and the place was literally shaking. So I felt no need. Like, this is the perfect time to do it, to fire my own shot, and it was my own shot, not an AEW shot.

What's next?

While Cody has explained that this was a personal creative decision, It's hard to spin it as not coming from AEW. In professional wrestling, nothing is as it seems. It's going to get very interesting once AEW on TNT begins on October 02.

Contact Us