AEW News: Cody Rhodes says that only 40% of their roster has been revealed

Who else is left?

What's the story?

Cody Rhodes, responding to fan on Twitter said that they have only revealed 40% of the final AEW Roster so far. This would mean that there are more names to be announced that wrestling fans have not heard about.

In case you didn't know...

The current AEW Roster has an interesting mix with some big names like Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Shawn Spears, Awesome Kong, and The Lucha Bros. They also have up-and-comers like Jungle Boy, MJF, Britt Baker, Kylie Rae, Darby Allin, Luchasuarus, Joey Janela, Nyla Rose, and Penelope Ford.

The tag team division is also full of interesting names like SCU, Best Friends, The Dark Order and Private Party. The Young Bucks have stated that the tag team division will be a priority in AEW, and it should be interesting which other teams they will sign in the future.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes engaged with a fan on Twitter who said that AEW didn't sign "monsters" like Goldberg as it was rumoured that he might sign with the upstart promotion. As most fans may know, Goldberg has returned to WWE and just recently had a match at SummerSlam 2019.

Cody Rhodes responded and said that AEW is only interested in modern wrestlers. In response, the fan believed that AEW only has Luchasaurus and Shawn Spears while everyone else is on the smaller side. Cody Rhodes responded saying,

We’ve revealed about 40% of the roster. Sometimes it’s better to let the painter paint and then judge the picture.

We want/have modern wrestlers. Big ones at that. No disrespect intended to the heritage and those who paved the road. 2019. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 11, 2019

What's next?

As per the official AEW website, there are currently 48 wrestlers signed with the promotion. Give or take, this would leave about 50 or so left that have yet to be revealed. Will we get some surprises once AEW debuts on TNT? I guess wrestling fans will have to tune in and find out!