AEW News: Despite empty seats report at Dynamite shows, company sells out next PPV in less than an hour

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Cody must be happy about this

While NXT may have battered AEW Dynamite in the ratings to end 2019, this hasn't stopped the company from selling out their next PPV, AEW Revolution, which will take place at the Wintrust Arena in downtown Chicago on February 29, 2020.

All Elite Wrestling announced on Twitter that the event has been sold out in under an hour and that they're trying to open up more seats as the event draws closer.

#AEWRevolution is SOLD OUT!

You did it! You actually did!

In less than an hour - #AEWRevolution is sold out!

However! - keeping checking https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k between now and show date as we will try to open up seats once production’s set up is finalized! pic.twitter.com/8x39QjZbuI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 20, 2019

Tony Khan also responded to the news and thanked Chicago for selling out the PPV.

Thank you everyone! I love you, Chicago! See you next week for Christmas! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 20, 2019

On further investigation, the Wintrust Arena has a seating arrangement of 10,387 seats available. This is in line with previous PPV's AEW has held over the last year. It also shows that the company is not in decline as some fans have pointed out.

Recently, Cody Rhodes had to respond to tweets showcasing some AEW Dynamite shows are not sold out.

Not a good look

The company also recently announced that it sold more than 100,000 tickets over the last year. In a sense, this is a truly remarkable feat for a company that's still less than a year old and only started holding events back in May 2019.

The news of their next PPV selling out is a great way to start 2020. AEW Dynamite will return on January 1, 2020, as they return to Jacksonville.