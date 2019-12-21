AEW News: Despite empty seats report at Dynamite shows, company sells out next PPV in less than an hour
While NXT may have battered AEW Dynamite in the ratings to end 2019, this hasn't stopped the company from selling out their next PPV, AEW Revolution, which will take place at the Wintrust Arena in downtown Chicago on February 29, 2020.
All Elite Wrestling announced on Twitter that the event has been sold out in under an hour and that they're trying to open up more seats as the event draws closer.
Tony Khan also responded to the news and thanked Chicago for selling out the PPV.
On further investigation, the Wintrust Arena has a seating arrangement of 10,387 seats available. This is in line with previous PPV's AEW has held over the last year. It also shows that the company is not in decline as some fans have pointed out.
Recently, Cody Rhodes had to respond to tweets showcasing some AEW Dynamite shows are not sold out.
The company also recently announced that it sold more than 100,000 tickets over the last year. In a sense, this is a truly remarkable feat for a company that's still less than a year old and only started holding events back in May 2019.
The news of their next PPV selling out is a great way to start 2020. AEW Dynamite will return on January 1, 2020, as they return to Jacksonville.