AEW News: Former Impact Tag Team Champions LAX make shocking debut at All Out

LAX is here!

At tonight's AEW: All Out pay-per-view, former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions and veteran tag team, The Latin American Xchange or rather I say the Boricua, made their debut for All Elite Wrestling when they jumped The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers following their amazing ladder match at the show.

Who are The Latin American Xchange?

The Latin American Xchange, popularly known as The LAX, currently consists of Santana and Ortiz and are considered as one of the best tag teams in the world. Initially billed as the new LAX, Ortiz and Santana reformed the faction with Konnan, Homicide, and Diamante in 2017.

In 2018, LAX recruited King as their newest leader, who guided the faction to tag team championship victory. However, earlier this year, at the Impact Wrestling TV Tapings in Mexico, The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Fenix) faced and defeated LAX to win the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles. After reclaiming the titles at the Rebellion show, LAX would eventually lose the belts to The North after holding the titles till June of 2019.

Shortly afterward, Daga joined LAX as an honorary member as he and Ortiz unsuccessfully challenged for the Impact Tag Team Titles. At the same tapings, Santana and Ortiz received a send-off from the Impact locker room, as they confirmed their departure from the promotion.

LAX arrive at All Elite Wrestling

At AEW: All Out, The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers competed in yet another amazing match in their already historic rivalry, as the duo of Pentagon and Fenix successfully defended their AAA World Tag Team Championships in a brutal ladder match.

In the aftermath of the contest, all four men were attacked by two hooded and masked figures, as both the champion and the challenger team were taken out by the two strange men. Eventually, the duo was revealed to be LAX, who were introduced under the name of Boricua upon their debut for AEW.