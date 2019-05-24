AEW News: Former wrestler has advice for fans complaining about Double Or Nothing price

Double Or Nothing

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Lance Storm recently took to Twitter and talked about fans finding Double Or Nothing expensive.

Storm advised fans to contribute money, watch it with friends, and make it a party.

In case you didn't know...

Lance Storm is a Canadian professional wrestler and one of the most revered people in all of pro-wrestling. He has worked for ECW, WCW, and WWE. During his WWE stint, Storm became Intercontinental Champion on one occasion and World Tag Team Champion on 4 separate occasions.

He wrestled a WWE's ECW One Night Stand PPV against Chris Jericho, in a winning effort, following which he began appearing at various indie promotions. In March 2019, Storm stated that he was working with Impact Wrestling as a backstage producer.

After retiring, Lance Storm opened a wrestling school named Storm Wrestling Academy, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The heart of the matter

All Elite Wrestling's first show, Double Or Nothing, is almost on the horizon. The show features the main event of Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega. The packed card also features Cody Rhodes taking on his brother Dustin Rhodes.

Ever since Double Or Nothing's PPV price was announced, fans have been vocal about the same, and have been complaining about it being too high for their tastes. Lance Storm recently posted a tweet and advised said fans to watch the PPV as a group.

Storm stated that pro-wrestling fans have been throwing PPV parties for a long time. He encouraged the fans to contribute money and watch it together.

I’m hearing people complain about Double or Nothing’s PPV price. Even saying it isn’t fan friendly. I think it’s fan encouraging. Get together with friends, make it a party. If you have even 2 friends, it’s under $20 each and going to be way more fun.

What's next?

Double Or Nothing will take place at The MGM Grand on May 25th.

Will you be watching the PPV?