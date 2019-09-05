AEW News: Former WWE Superstar, The Blue Meanie, says All Elite Wrestling should thank Chris Jericho

Is the Blue Meanie right?

In a Twitter post, former WWE Superstar, The Blue Meanie, says All Elite Wrestling owes Chris Jericho a 'thank you'. He believes that's because after All Out, everyone in pro wrestling has been talking about Chris Jericho's new catchphrase.

Who is The Blue Meanie?

The Blue Meanie was a pro wrestling star who came out of ECW with a cult following and featured for both WWE and ECW during his career. He originally made his ECW debut in 1995 and became part of the BWO (Blue World Order).

That was a direct parody of the original NWO trio, with Blue Meanie, Stevie Richards, and Simon Dean playing a version of Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hollywood Hulk Hogan respectively.

Blue Meanie later made his WWE debut in 1998 as Bluedust and was aligned with Goldust, serving as his manager. He made a brief return to ECW in 2000.

Blue Meanie's infamous shoot fight with JBL

Blue Meanie did return to WWE in 2005 and was part of One Night Stand. But during the event, he was deliberately injured by JBL. As retribution, WWE booked The Blue Meanie and his BWO mates in a short angle with JBL. This resulted in The Blue Meanie beating JBL on SmackDown.

Why did JBL beat up The Blue Meanie?

According to The Blue Meanie, he believes that JBL just didn't like him when he was originally in WWE during the Attitude Era. But in 2005, JBL took advantage of a brawl in the ring and bloodied him up.

Blue Meanie also believes that JBL was upset over comments he made in an interview a few years earlier in which he called JBL a bully.

What does The Blue Meanie think of Chris Jericho?

The Blue Meanie seems to agree with Chris Jericho and believes that AEW should thank him for keeping the company in the news. Jericho's new catchphrase has caught on, and Blue Meanie is asking fans to make #ThankYouChrisJericho trend until AEW thanks him.

Ya know. We're 4 days removed from @AEWrestling #AllOut and the most talked about thing to moment to come out of it is @IAmJericho celebrating his championship win with #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly. AEW needs to thank this man. Make #ThankYouChrisJericho trend until they thank him. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) September 4, 2019

What's next for Chris Jericho?

With AEW on TNT set to debut on October 2, Chris Jericho and 2 mystery partners will be taking on The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). He will then defend his AEW World Championship on October 16.

