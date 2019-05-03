AEW News: Goldust reveals the reasons for his match with Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 480 // 03 May 2019, 21:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brother vs Brother

What's the story?

Dustin Rhodes aka Goldust revealed in an interview with The Horn’s Stew Myrick and Justin Simmons of “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling” and reported by WrestleZone the reasons for his match with Cody Rhodes.

In case you didn't know...

Goldust was one of the most interesting characters to come out of the WWE. Dustin Rhodes was a big reason why the character worked and was able to evolve with the times. In his later years, he was able to be in a tag team with his brother, Cody Rhodes, as they became WWE Tag Team Champions together.

This match has been teased for a long time. While they did go up against each other at Fastlane in 2015, the match was not well received. So far, both brothers have released promo videos previewing their upcoming match at AEW Double or Nothing. The promos have been positively received and applauded for the storytelling involved.

The heart of the matter

During his interview, Dustin Rhodes revealed the reason for his upcoming match with his brother.

This kind of jumped in my lap and I had to take because it’s like we weren’t allowed to have that WrestleMania moment that I fought for for years and years and they just would not grant me that match and we ended up having that Fastlane match which was one of the worst matches I think I’ve ever been involved with. It just did not click and that was partially my fault because I thought the match would be a little better so I took it in a direction that I thought was right and I made the wrong decision of taking it in that direction and it needed to be a different direction, but anyways, the match happened. It wasn’t what I wanted, which was that WrestleMania moment with my brother.

This could be my moment, our moment, at my last stand to go out there and show the world that you know, that I still got it.

What's next?

Dustin Rhodes essentially wants to make up for a dream match that should have been a WrestleMania match. Most fans would probably agree with them. If this is booked correctly, this 'brother vs brother' match should go down well with the fans. We'll just have to tune in and find out.

Are you excited for Double or Nothing? Do you have anything you would like to share? Let us know in the comments below!