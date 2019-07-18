AEW News: Hangman Page cuts 'bloody' promo on Chris Jericho

Do you bleed?

What's the story?

On The Road to All Out - Episode 01 via the Nightmare Family YouTube Channel, Hangman Page responded to Chris Jericho's attack at Fight for the Fallen by cutting a vicious promo and tearing the stitches from his injury.

In case you didn't know...

After Hangman Page defeated Kip Sabian at Fight for The Fallen via pinfall, he was attacked by one of The Dark Order's minions. The minion beat Hangman Page down and revealed himself to be Chris Jericho. Jericho hit Hangman Page with a Judas Effect and left him with a gashing wound across his eye.

Later in the night, Chris Jericho came down to the ring and cut a vicious promo on his upcoming match with Hangman Page at AEW All Out. Hangman Page then attacked Chris Jericho and other wrestlers from the locker room broke up the brawl between the two men.

The heart of the matter

Hangman Page cut a promo on AEW - The Road to All Out - Episode 01 on his upcoming match with Chris Jericho. He said that he wakes up in the mornings and doesn't like what he sees. He says that he's done some bad things and p**sed away some good opportunities. But this morning, he looked in the mirror and smiled. He said,

So, Chris Jericho, you want your big thank you. I'm going to give it to you. Thank you for Saturday. Thank you for making me feel for the first time in months that I truly had to fight. Thank you for making me feel alive.

He says thank you for this (the injury) and he realized he doesn't want this to heel. He rips the stitches out and bleeds as he wants to feel the blood and see it as a reminder. You can watch the promo at 5:00 in the video below.

What's next?

AEW has now started to promote the main event between Hangman Page and Chris Jericho for the AEW Championship. Things should get interesting in the weeks ahead.