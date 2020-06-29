Hangman Page tells Brodie Lee he signed up on Dark Order website and never heard back

The Dark Order could have had Hangman Page (Pic Source: Being The Elite)

On the latest episode of Being The Elite, Brodie Lee was approached by Hangman Page who complimented him on his new ring gear. Lee thanked Page for his gracious comment, but then, the latter revealed that back in December and January, he was on the Dark Order website and input his contact details and never heard back.

Brodie Lee turns livid when he realizes that the Dark Order has missed out

Lee then tried to recruit Hangman Page again, saying that "we enrich lives." Hangman Page declined and said, "I'm in a much better place now." Page wished, Brodie Lee, "good luck with your cult." Brodie Lee then went mad and proceeded to the locker room where he met Alex Reynolds and John Silver, a.k.a. The Beaver Boys ànd beat them up.

The video segment starts at 14:42 in the video below

Brodie Lee then called Evil Uno and told him to grab papers and throw it off his head. On Being The Elite, it was hinted months ago that Page could be a potential recruit for The Dark Order. It'll be interesting to see if this leads to an actual storyline on AEW Dynamite.