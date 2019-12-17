Being The Elite teases Hangman Page and two other AEW Wrestlers joining The Dark Order

Karan Bedi
17 Dec 2019, 01:30 IST

Cowboy Dark Order?

In an interesting turn of events, Hangman Page was seen intoxicated on Being The Elite. He spoke with Private Party and tried to show them a video, which featured a voice that said, "Are you tired of losing?"

Earlier in the video, John Silver of the newly signed tag team The Beaver Boys was seen telling Alex Reynolds that they needed to stop losing. Reynolds sees the pamphlet to join The Dark Order and grabs a contact piece of paper.

Later, after his 14 second loss to Jon Moxley, Silver is seen berating Reynolds for losing and says that he can't do this anymore. Reynolds takes The Dark Order pamphlet and slaps Silver across the chest. Silver then looks at it and is intrigued.

Also, in the video, Michael Nakazawa is again bested by Hikaru Shida in the gym. He then listens to what seems to be another recording by The Dark Order.

AEW seems to be going "all in" with The Dark Order storyline. As of right now, they seem to be recruiting jobbers like Nakazawa and The Beaver Boys, but the Hangman Page tease is intriguing. He recently left The Elite and while he's teaming with Kenny Omega, there seems to be tension under the surface.

If anything, all of these signs point to Page turning heel at the very least. Perhaps, all will be revealed on AEW Dynamite sooner rather than later.