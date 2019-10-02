AEW News: ITV announce changes to All Elite Wrestling's UK TV deal

Dynamite is changing days!

Following a previous announcement mired in controversy that saw UK fans first receiving All Elite Wrestling on free-to-view television four days after its live US broadcast, ITV have today announced changes to the way AEW Dynamite will reach its UK viewers.

With the original deal seeing the full show being broadcast on Sundays on ITV4 at 8:20 am, and highlights the day after, on ITV on Mondays at 11:45pm, there was a huge public outcry, with Fite being the favoured solution among fans not keen on waiting four days for the show.

Well, a new deal has been announced...

ANNOUNCEMENT - NEW SCHEDULE 📺 pic.twitter.com/gMN2fM6lcb — ITV Wrestling (@ITVWrestling) October 2, 2019

When can UK viewers watch AEW Dynamite?

The new UK deal, announced by ITV, sees AEW Dynamite drop via the ITV Hub at 7pm on Thursdays, less than 24 hours after the initial broadcast, with a following showing on ITV4 at 11:20pm on Friday nights, with the Sunday and Monday showings also remaining.

Thus far, the only way to catch the show live from the UK is still via Fite, but the new schedule announcement has been very warmly received.

Meanwhile...

We caught up with Cody Rhodes on the eve of the debut of Dynamite via AEW's media conference call, where I asked AEW's EVP all about the remarks made by Kenny Omega about the Wednesday Night Wars.

Rhodes' stated that he has nothing but good things to say about NXT.

You'll never hear me disparage NXT. There’s a locker room full of my friends over there.

If you do the Performance Center tour, you'll pass in front of my dad’s boots.

I have nothing but good things to say about the developmental brand, and the success they’ve had, and their continued success.

Rhodes also confirmed that Omega's comments were completely in character.

I think Kenny [Omega] was just having a bit of fun and it was something that was much in character that’s being going on with Being The Elite.

