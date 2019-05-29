×
AEW News: Jon Moxley reveals the story behind his Twitter video

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
72   //    29 May 2019, 17:38 IST

Mox Unchained
Mox Unchained

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose revealed on Talk is Jericho about the story behind creating the Twitter video which went viral as a teaser for his return as Jon Moxley.

In case you didn't know..

Jon Moxley made his debut in AEW by attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega after the epic main event for AEW Double or Nothing. Moxley's debut was well-recieved as the audience in the MGM Grand Arena went ballistic.

There was speculation for Moxley going to AEW for weeks. When his WWE contract was ending, Jon Moxley created a new Twitter account which tweeted a teaser trailer that went viral. Jon Moxley goes into detail how that came to be.

The heart of the matter

Jon Moxley discusses the fact that he came up with the idea in January when he knew he was going to leave. He was a big fan of movie trailers and got the inspiration from the Venom trailer starring Tom Hardy. But he couldn't use any WWE personnel to help with the shoot.

He contacted an old wresting friend, Nick Mondo, who is now a filmmaker in Los Angeles (LA). His friend created the concept for the video and filmed it in February. He shot the video over 2 days in Los Angeles with a rented film set in LA, which had various set pieces. The whole production cost him $8000.

He also went on to say that Vince McMahon texted him at 4 in the morning to extend his WWE contract for the European tour, while he was filming. He turned Vince down by saying he should call someone else.

He also mentioned that he is working on creating an action movie that he will star in and Nick Mondo will direct.

What's next?

Jon Moxley will be facing Joey Janela at Fyter Fest on June 29. It should be interesting to see this unchained version of Jon Moxley in action.

