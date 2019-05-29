AEW News: Jon Moxley's first AEW opponent officially confirmed

What's the story?

Jon Moxley, who made a surprising debut at AEW's first PPV, Double or Nothing, has signed with the new promotion after attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega at the show.

Now, AEW has confirmed Moxley's first opponent in AEW at the Fyter Fest PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Moxley, whose WWE contract expired last month, officially confirmed that he was a part of AEW when he attacked both Jericho and Omega after their main event match at Double or Nothing.

It was later revealed that the former WWE Superstar had signed a multi-year deal with AEW, but that he will also wrestle in other promotions. NJPW announced that Moxley will face off against Juice Robinson on June 5th for the IWGP United States Championship.

The heart of the matter

Many fans predicted an Omega-Moxley match, but that is not going to happen, at least for now.

AEW confirmed that Moxley will face off against Joey Janela at the Fyter Fest show that will happen on June 29, 2019, in Florida. The promotion had teased a potential match between the two when a backstage segment featuring the two was shown on Being The Elite YouTube program.

29-year-old Janela has been an indie favourite having worked for promotions like Combat Zone Wrestling and Major League Wrestling.

Fyter Fest is the second AEW PPV and a few matches for the show have been confirmed. Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson will face off against The Lucha Bros and Pac in a six-man tag team match while Cody will face Darby Allin at the show. More matches will be added to the card in the coming days.

What's next?

Moxley is a busy man and will have a host of matches, including at Northeast Wrestling, where he will feature with Renee Young, as well as NJPW before the Fyter Fest match.