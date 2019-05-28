AEW Rumors: Being The Elite teases Jon Moxley's first AEW opponent

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 702 // 28 May 2019, 02:07 IST

Moxley is ready!

What's the story?

On Being The Elite, Episode 154, it was teased that Jon Moxley's first opponent could be Joey Janela. There are no confirmations yet, but this could be great match for the debut of Moxley.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley made a huge impact at AEW Double or Nothing. As most may know by now, Jon Moxley practically destroyed Kenny Omega as the PPV ended. He delivered a DDT on the injured Omega, announcing his arrival and sending a message to the rest of the AEW Roster that he means business.

The man formally known as Dean Ambrose was with the WWE since 2011. He was a part of The Shield and went on to become a Grand Slam Champion. But his last run with the company didn't go well; his booking was average and his heel turn didn't go anywhere.

WWE gave him a proper send-off, unlike most wrestlers who decide to part ways. Dean Ambrose was allowed to say goodbye to the fans. Perhaps, WWE was under the impression that he would return after a hiatus. It looks like they got their answer.

The heart of the matter

It was reported that Jon Moxley's first AEW match would take place at Fyter Fest on June 29. As earlier mentioned, his opponent could be none other than Joey Janela. In the video at the 22:00 mark, Jon Moxley is seen canvassing the locker room area like a Lion. Joey Janela then pops into the scene and smiles at Moxley.

He then takes out a cigarette and lights it up to smoke it. As he takes a puff, Moxley stops and takes the cigarette for himself, smokes it and walks away. Joey Janela frowns at him as the video fades to black.

What's next?

If Joey Janela is Jon Moxley's first opponent, it could make for an interesting match-up. Jon Moxley's character as an unhinged tough guy could prove to get fans interested in AEW. It will be interesting to see who ends being his first opponent.