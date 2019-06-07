×
AEW News: Jon Moxley sends warning to next opponent in backstage promo

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
21   //    07 Jun 2019, 08:29 IST

Moxley and Janela
Moxley and Janela

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling has released a clip on Youtube, promoting their upcoming event, Fyter Fest.

The video shows AEW Superstar Jon Moxley sending a scathing warning to his Fyter Fest opponent, Joey Janela.

In case you didn't know...

Formerly known as Dean Ambrose, Jon Moxley is currently on a roll. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made his shocking debut at AEW Double Or Nothing recently, and went on to put down two megastars in Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

Soon after, he spilled the beans on his WWE exit in a No Holds Barred interview with Chris Jericho, on the "Talk is Jericho" podcast.

Moxley took the wrestling world by storm again last night, when he defeated Juice Robinson to win the IWGP US Title.

Also read: CM Punk hilariously trolls fans who claim he has joined AEW

The heart of the matter

On the first episode of "The Road to Fyter Fest", Jon Moxley called out his next opponent, Joey Janela, and warning him of consequences to messing with him.

Joey Janela! Let's talk about that. This man said he wants to die in the ring. Okay I get it, when Janela said this, Jon Moxley didn't exist in AEW, things are different now. I'm talking about a guy who doesn't have an off switch. I'm talking about a guy who doesn't care if there are children in the audience, I'm talking about a guy who doesn't care if your grandmother is in the audience.
To watch the entirety of Moxley's promo, head over to the 1:53 mark on the video.

What's next?

Jon Moxley and Joey Janela will go toe to toe at Fyter Fest, which will emanate from Ocean Center, Daytona Beach on June 29th.

Are you excited for Moxley vs Janela?

Tags:
AEW Fyter Fest Chris Jericho Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley")
Contact Us