Matt Hardy subtly threatens Marko Stunt

Matt Hardy is not happy with Sammy Guevara. After attacking someone he assumed was Guevara on AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy approached Marko Stunt, who has continually appeared on Sammy Guevara's VLOG.

Matt Hardy questions Marko Stunt's choice of friends

A week or so ago, Matt Hardy bled profusely on AEW Dynamite, thanks to a botched chair shot from Sammy Guevara. It was said that Hardy was genuinely upset about the incident, but it is now using that to add a layer to the feud.

In a video released by Matt Hardy's YouTube channel, Hardy approached Marko Stunt and said that he was cool with Marko. But he questioned Marko's friendship with Sammy Guevara. He demanded to know Sammy's whereabouts, but Marko said he didn't know. Matt Hardy then said:

"Marko, I think you have Mattitude. But if you know where Sammy is or if you protect Sammy, then I would hate to make you fade away and classify yourself as obsolete."

Marko said that he didn't know anything, and Hardy took his word. But he also told Marko that he hopes he won't regret it. Matt Hardy's feud with Sammy Guevara in AEW is starting to heat up, and it'll be interesting to see how things pan out for the pair.

